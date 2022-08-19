Willis G. Rodenberg | Obituary

Willis G. Rodenberg, 77, of Fults, died Aug. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born April 15, 1945, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe, Monroe County Farm Bureau and Maeystown Sportsman Club; and he was retired from Gateway FS.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Jean Rodenberg; children Dale (Michelle) Rodenberg, Darryl (Mackenzie) Rodenberg, David (Sandy) Rodenberg and Catherine Cooper; step-children Mike (Peggy) Crook and Becky (Brian) Dell; grandchildren Allen (Heather) Wild, Nicole Rodenberg, Brandy (Ben) McLean, Ellie Rodenberg, Sam (Belvie) Rodenberg and Rachel, Nathan and Justine Rodenberg, Cassie Rodenberg, Andrew Cotter, Lydia Cotter and Gavin Cooper; step-grandchildren Mason (Kasey) Crook and Sophia Dell; great-grandchildren Karmen Colver, Jensen McLean, and Zaden and Zoe Wild; sister Carolyn (Marvin) Henry and Jane (Larry) Matzenbacher; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Willis is preceded in death by his parents George C. and Virginia (nee Hoffmann) Rodenberg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe.

A funeral home will follow at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zion UCC Restoration Fund; Monroe County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund; or Shriners Children Hospital.