James R. Vogt | Obituary

James R. “Jim” Vogt, 81, of Fults, died Aug. 17, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. He was born July 27, 1941, in East St. Louis.

Jim was retired from Monroe County Highway Department, an avid baseball, softball, bowling and card player. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events, was a big Dodgers fan as well as a Valmeyer Pirates and Lakers fan.

He is survived by his wife Kay F. Vogt (nee Krebel); children Michele (Bill) Thien and Lisa (Mark) Shevlin; grandchildren Erick (Megan) Thien, Abbey (fiance Michael) Thien, Evan Thien, August Thien, Marlie Shevlin, and Drew Shevlin; great-granddaughters Clarke and Attlee Thien; sister Jeannie Rahn; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barb (Bill) Ruby, Denny (fiance Janel) Krebel, and Gary (Tammy) Krebel; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents Cornelius C. and Frieda (nee Rippelmeyer) Vogt Sr.; brothers and sisters Robert Vogt, Lloyd Vogt, Calvin Vogt, Cornelius Vogt Jr., Harold Vogt, Virginia Esker, Joyce Esker and Laverne Vogt.

Visitation 2-6 p.m. Aug. 21, 2022 and 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Valmeyer BOSS (Boosters of school sports) or donor’s choice.