Donald E. Robinson | Obituary

Donald Eugene Robinson, 75, of Valmeyer, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab, Greenville. He was born Nov. 10, 1946, in Murphysboro, son of the late Kenneth and Betty (nee Melton) Robinson. He was married to Jean A. (nee Moallankamp) Robinson, who survives him. They were married Feb. 12, 1966, in Columbia.

Donald was a retired senior computer analyst at Ameren Union Electric with some 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Donald was a family man who helped any and everyone he could. God was part of his life and he taught Sunday School and read the Bible daily. He loved teaching and sharing the Heavenly Father’s Word.

Also, surviving are his son Danny (Deborah) Robinson of Florida; grandchildren Rachel Robinson and Christopher Jackson; brother Kenny Ray Robinson of Fenton, Mo.; mother-in-law Shirley Moallankamp of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his son Kevin Robinson and brother Michael Robinson.

Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Committal services with military honors will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Wounded Warrior Project, Chicago.