Matthew F. Hall | Obituary

Matthew Francis Hall, 60, of Millstadt, died Aug. 15, 2022. He was born Oct. 19, 1961, in Wiesbaden, Germany, son of the late Eugene C., and Frances (nee Walker) Hall. He was married to Toni (nee Sale) Hall, who survives him. They were married Aug. 22, 1987.

Matt was an amateur arborist who took great pride in his yard. He loved and cared for animals from cats and dogs to chickens and bees. He was most at home on Sunday at the head of the family dinner table with his dry sense of humor on full display. His skills ranged from expert handyman, building his family home, and spending free time helping his children with theirs. He was the master of meats, renowned for fried turkey and his skills at the smoker. He loved live music, his friends, family, and most of all Toni, his bride of 35 years. He was the best husband, father, and pawpaw.

Also, surviving are her step-mother Ellen Hall of Fairview Heights; daughter Mindy (Gary) Schmidt; son Drew (Jennifer White) Hall; grandchildren Belle Schmidt and Brady Schmidt; siblings Michael (Katherine) Moody, James (Nancy) Moody, and Courtney Hall; step-sisters Kathy Hall, and Sue Hall; special sister and brother-in-laws; cousins; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother William C. Moody.

Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022, at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia with a time of reflection to follow the visitation.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: BJC Hospice; or Helping Strays of Monroe County.