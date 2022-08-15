V. Kathryn Wright | Obituary

V. Kathryn Wright (nee Phillips), 88, of Waterloo, died Aug. 15, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 12, 1933, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Teresa (Joe) Johnson, Cindy (Doug) Muntifering, Harry W. Wright, Steve (Cretia) Wright, Randy (Mary Anne) Wright, Cathy Jo (Jon) DeNeef, Mike (Jennifer) Wright and Andy (Peggy) Wright; grandchildren Serena, Kirsten, Ben, Eric, Hillary, Paul, Corey, Alex, Jess, Phillip, Candice, Brittany and Mary; great-grandchildren Bailey, Zac, Charlie, Lauren, Eli, Luke, Josh, Elaina, Megan, Brooklyn, Jakkob, Landry, and one on the way; brother Mark L. (Wanda) Phillips; niece Michelle Phillips; nephews Mack and Greg Soliz; cousins; and friends.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband Harry Wright – married Feb. 13, 1953; amd parents Marcus B. and Amie (nee Outler) Phillips.

Visitation is 4-8 Aug. 18 and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Mat Whitaker officiating.

Interment will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to First Baptist Church – Waterloo.