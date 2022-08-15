Katheryn M. Chartrand | Obituary

Katheryn M. Chartrand, 86, of Red Bud, died Aug. 14, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born to the late James Harrod and Olive “Ollie” M. (nee Schicker) Bergmann on Feb. 14, 1936, in Prairie du Rocher. She was the oldest of four children.

Katheryn married the lover of her life, William “Bill” Earl Chartrand on Oct. 29, 1955, in Dupo; he survives. During their 66 years together, they were blessed with six children.

Katheryn and her husband started and ran Chartrand Equipment in Red Bud, Illinois for over 60 years. She was active in the success and legacy of the family business.

Katheryn was also very involved at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ruma. Her chicken and dumplings were a staple at the annual Strawberry Festival. Along with being extremely dedicated to her family, she was also known for her love of fishing, crocheting, cooking, playing cards and giving advice. Her dedication to faith and family will always be treasured by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived also survived by her children John Chartrand, Jean (Mike) Schaefer, William (Patty) Chartrand Jr., Peggy (Randy) Horrell and Barbara (Bill) Runzo; brother John (Ann) Bergmann; 18 Grandchildren with 11 spouses; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Ann Chartrand; sister Joyce Ann Schaefer; and brother Harrod Bergmann.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 16 and 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma, with Rev Sebastian Ukoh and Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Ruma.

Memorials may be made to the Red Bud Food Pantry.