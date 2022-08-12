James A. Wills | Obituary

James A. Wills, 81, of Waterloo, died Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 19, 1940, in St. Louis.

James retired from Chrysler Local 110 and was a member of United Auto Workers. He also was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, American Legion, Knights of Columbus Council #459, and was a United States Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife Sue Wills (nee Hammonds); children Kimberly Page (Jerry Mercer), Andrea (Jeffery) Radford, Dannielle (Shannon) Zimmerman and Lauren (Joshua) Edelen; grandchildren Ashley Robbins, Scott (Maria) Magouirk II, Whitney (Jake) Hilton, Jeffery (Danielle Doyle) Radford, Courtney (Mark Anderson) Tenholder, Bobby Totra, Collin Page, Morgan Page, Drew Totra, Blake Zimmerman and Chase Zimmerman; great-grandchildren Apollo and Artemis Sirico, Emerson and Harrison Hilton and Stevie Robbins; brothers Jerry Wills and John (Mai) Wills; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Alfreda (nee Kneezle) Wills.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.