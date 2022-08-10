Sharon A. Ries | Obituary

Sharon A. Ries (nee Hellmer), 66, of Waterloo, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born July 5, 1956, in Red Bud.

She was a former member of Waterloo Women’s Jaycees, member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Dean Ries; children John (Tiffany) Ries and Mark (Amie) Ries; grandchildren Jacob, James, Abagail, Jaxon and Charlotte; sister Janice Augustine; brother Michael Hellmer; father-in-law Harvey Ries; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Anselm H. and Mary Ann (nee Descher) Hellmer and mother-in-law Marion Ries.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church; or the American Lung Association.