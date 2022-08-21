Edna M. Poenitske | Obituary

Edna Mae Poenitske, 93, of Columbia, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Chester, daughter of the late Elijah and Nellie (nee Cuberly) Garris. She was married to the late Edgar Poenitske, who had passed away Oct. 16, 1992. She later married Lester Stueve, who passed away in 2013.

Edna was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia, where she was involved with the Ladies League and the Altar Committee, and was a member of the Columbia Senior Center, where she was a dedicated worker. Many folks will remember her as an Operator/Owner of Poenitske Carpeting, Columbia.

Surviving are her step-sons Wayne (Elaine) Poenitske of Glen Carbon and Dennis (Carol) Poenitske of Ocala, Fla.; step-grandchildren Dawn, Kim, Kathy and Brian; step-greatgrandchildren; step-greatgreatgrandchildren; nieces; nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Jim, Bob and Eddie Garris; and sisters Evelyn Garris, Ann Kuehne, Helen Buck and Thelma Garris.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

A funeral services will follow at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Private interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Chester.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.