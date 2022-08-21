Gary W. Bueltemann | Obituary

Gary Wayne Bueltemann, 79, of Columbia, died Aug. 18, 2022, at home with his family at his side. He was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., son of the late Nelson and Marie (nee Middleton) Bueltemann. He was married to Mary Ann (nee Roider) Bueltemann, who survives him. They were married Oct. 22, 1966, in Waterloo.

Gary was a Godly man who lived out his faith. He and MaryAnn both prayed for a Godly spouse and he took her to church on their second date. He put his feet to his faith by serving as church photographer, usher, RA leader, and deacon. He was a hard-working provider, a skilled handyman, and a shade tree mechanic.

He had a fondness for the simple things-old Westerns, listening to Elvis music (much to his sons’ chagrin), watching football and waiting up for Kevin and his friends to come home with a “flick”.

Gary was a quiet, devoted family man. He spoke volumes with few words. He was kind, compassionate, and loved to laugh. Gary enjoyed playing pranks and joking with his family and friends. He was a devoted son, loving husband, and excellent example of all that a father should be.

In addition to those titles, his favorite was Grandfather. He enjoyed letting his grandkids drive the “Roider Racetrack”. He especially enjoyed when Grandma MaryAnn would fill the kitchen counter with toys. The grandkids all knew to run when Grandpa would yell “MaryAnn!”. He might have acted like he was upset, but his grandkids were his pride and joy and he loved wearing his T-shirts with their picture.

He will be remembered for his sweet smile, his laugh, and his love for God, family, and country. He never failed to pray for “our nation and our nation’s leaders”. He is greatly loved and will be greatly missed but we know that we will see him again one day. How blessed we are having someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.

Surviving are his sons, David (Denise) Bueltemann of Columbia and Kevin Bueltemann of Columbia,; grandchildren Lauren, Landon, Madison, Molly, Hayden, Jeremiah and Jackson Bueltemann; brothers-in-law Martin (Linda) Roider and Leland (Sheila) Roider; sister-in-law Rose Bueltemann; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Richard H. Bueltemann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 23 and 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24 at First Baptist Church, Columbia.

A funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Aug. 24 at the church with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will be in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

The family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: First Baptist Church Building Fund, Columbia; or Life Network, Waterloo

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.