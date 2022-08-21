Margaret A. Wallace

Mrs. Margaret A. (nee Carle) Wallace, 88, of Columbia, formerly of Belleville, died Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. Mrs. Wallace, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (nee Lemen) Carle, was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Columbia.

Mrs. Wallace was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia

Mrs. Wallace was a 1951 graduate of Columbia High School in Columbia, and was previously employed at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. After marriage, Mrs. Wallace was a homemaker and devoted her life to her family and the care of others. While living in Belleville, the Wallaces were very involved in their community and parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Mrs. Wallace served as the President of the St. Ann’s Altar Sodality and was a member of the Althoff Catholic High School Mothers and Friends Club. In addition, Mrs. Wallace volunteered for the American Cancer Society and many other charities. Her main objective was to live in devotion and support of her children and her husband in all his business and community endeavors.

Mrs. Wallace is survived by her children, Steven (Joan) Wallace, Rita Wallace, and Elizabeth (Robert) Lukomski, and her grandchildren, Michael (Jess) Binetsch, Jennifer (Cole) Lati, and Faith Lukomski, as well as a great-grandchild due in December 2022. Mrs. Wallace is also survived by a brother, Arthur Carle, and a sister-in-law, Linda Wallace, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

She will also be missed by her precious companion, Stella, a long-haired Chihuahua.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Wallace, whom she married on Aug. 23, 1958, and who passed away on Feb. 21, 2022, her brothers Louis Carle and his wife Marge and John Carle and his wife Linda, her sister-in-law Jan Carle, her brother-in-law Floyd Wallace and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church.

A private inurnment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the Eugene J. Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Fund; or in the form of masses.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.