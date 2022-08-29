Helen M. Buss Fowler | Obituary

Helen M. (nee Harris) Buss Fowler, 82, of Red Bud, died Aug. 26, 2022. She was born July 6, 1940, in Covington, Tenn., daughter of the late J.W. and Willie Gladys (nee Craig) Harris.

Helen was a Registered Nurse, a role she dearly loved and enjoyed throughout her life.

A prolific writer, Helen’s first story was published in the 1970s. She wrote a column in the Red Bud paper, the North County News for 10 years. Her book, “Prisoner of Hope,” was published in 2017 and fulfilled a promise she made to her father to share his story and his faith. She was an avid gardener, expert Scrabble player and a faithful friend to many, many people. Her faith and love for Christ guided her every day.

Helen is survived by her husband of 15 years, Joe Fowler of Red Bud, children Ronald J. (Yun) Buss of Asan, Korea; Lisa M. (James) Roy, of Waverly, Tenn.; Lori A. (Jeff) Stillman, of Manassas, Va; and Darren (Lisa) Fowler of Shawnee, Ohio. She was a beloved grandmother and Nana to grandchildren James Buss of Portland, Ore.; Clara (Mattaeo) Deneux, of Oakton, Va.; Kevin (Alice) Buss of St. Louis; Jackie and Scott Buss of St. Louis; Christopher James “CJ” (Liz) Roy of Round Rock, Texas; Joshua Roy of West Chester, Ohio; Grace Stillman of Manassas, Va.; and Andrew H. Fowler of Oceanside, Calif.. She was especially proud to be a great-grandmother, lovingly referred to as Grandma Helen by her great-grandchildren Ava, Ethan, Mikah and Luna Buss and Ryder and Maven Roy.

She is also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James “Jim” Buss, her son Jeffrey Scott Buss and her granddaughter Amy Lynn Buss. She was additionally preceded by her sister Mary Fuller and brothers James and Jerry Harris.

Visitation will be 4-8:00 p.m. Aug. 29 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at the funeral home. The family will receive guests at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Her pastor, Paul Kurrelmeyer of the Red Bud Bible Church, will officiate.

Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Belleville..

Memorials may be made to: Samaritan’s Purse; the Life Network of Southern Illinois; or to Hospice of Southern Illinois.