Ruth A. Cortner | Obituary

Ruth Ann Cortner (nee Brenning), 79, of Waterloo, died Aug. 30, 2022, in Red Bud. She was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Sparta.

Ruth is a member of St. Augustine Church in Hecker and Altar Sodality. She was formerly employed at Wal-Mart.

She is survived by her husband Roger Cortner (married 55 years); children Brian (Jeanette) Cortner and Denise (Chris) Rennegarbe; grandchildren Elizabeth Davis, Emily Cortner, Tricia, Megan and Madisyn Rennegarbe; sister Alberta Nitzsche; step brother Dick (Audree) Bueckman; and step sister Sandy (Mark) Colvis.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Tricia Cortner; parents Albert and Oneta (nee Eggemeyer) Brenning; and brother Allen Brenning.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8:30-9:45 a.m. Sept. 6 Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker with Father Linus Umoren, Father Von Deeke and Father Gene Neff officiating.

Interment will be at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Augustine Church – Hecker; or American Diabetes Association.