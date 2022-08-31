Jeannette ‘Jan’ H. Barker | Obituary

Jeannette “Jan” Harriet Barker (nee Osick), 94, of Dupo, died Aug. 30, 2022, at Garden Place of Columbia. She was born March 24, 1928, in East Carondelet.

Jeannette was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, Christ UCC Women’s Guild (past president of the Women’s Guild) and she was a longtime volunteer for Feed My People and Mercy Hospital.

Surviving are her daughter, LaDonne (Ron) Mayberry, her son, Russell (Melanie) Portell, her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Portell, her grandchildren, Brandon (Lezlie) Portell and Amber (Mike) Harriss, her step-grandchildren, Karin Mayberry, Rebecca Mayberry & Amber Mayberry, her great-grandchildren, Breanna Portell, Brady Portell, Lucas Harriss, Olivia Harriss, Logan Harriss and Faith Mayberry, her sister-in-law, Wanda Portell, her nephews, Clyde Kempf, Charles Kempf, Gary Kempf, Terry Kempf, Robert Portell, Edward Reichenbacher, Greg Reichenbacher & Jerry Reichenbacher, her nieces, Brenda Diesel, Joyce Neff & Pam McFarland, along with many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Barker, her son, Kevin Portell, her parents, John and Caroline, nee Wedler, Osick, her brothers, Clarence (Bernice) Osick and Leroy (Paula) Osick, and her sister, Mildred (Lester) Kempf.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 3 at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment will be in the Zion Bohnemeier Cemetery, East Carondelet.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.