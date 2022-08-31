Shirley A. Moallankamp | Obituary

Shirley A. Moallankamp, 90, of Columbia, died Aug. 28, 2022, at Heritage Health, Gillespie. She was born May 26, 1932, in Columbia, daughter of the late Frederick F. and Mathilda “Jean” Ferkel-Bowen. She was married to the late Wayne C. Moallankamp Sr. They were married April 21, 1948, in East St. Louis. He had passed away April 26, 1992.

Shirley was a mother and homemaker, raising a large family. She had also worked outside the home at Famous-Barr, Obear-Nester Glass and did housekeeping for many folks. Raising a large a family was a demanding job that she accomplished with love as well as discipline. Shirley crocheted, loved to cook, especially pies and watching westerns was her favorite TV time. In her later years, camping and boating with her family was her favorite past time.

Surviving are her daughters Jean Robinson of Valmeyer, Peggy Stogsdill of Highland, Brenda (Randy) Busch of St. Louis, Connie (Gerard) Wittenauer of Waterloo, and Lisa Crossen of Sorrento; sons, Wayne (Cheryl) Moallankamp of Columbia, Richard (Carol) Moallankamp of Columbia and Allan (Linda) Moallankamp of East Carondelet; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sons Donald Moallankamp, Ronald Moallankamp and Steven Moallankamp; daughter Sharon Marie Smith; grandchild, Christopher S. Moallankamp; brother Leroy Robert Ferkel; and sons-in-law Larry Stogsdill, David Crossen and Donald Robinson.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.