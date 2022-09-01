Earl M. Maxwell | Obituary

Earl Maurice Maxwell, 91, of Marissa, died Aug. 25, 2022, at home with his family at his side. He was born April 28, 1931, in Coulterville, son of the late Homer and Ethel (nee Vuichard) Maxwell. He was married to Marie Genevieve (nee Jebron) on May 17, 1952, at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Coulterville. She preceded him in death on April 8, 1992.

Earl retired in 1988 as an auditor for the U.S. Dept. of Aviation Systems Command, St. Louis. He also was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 11th infantry. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and golf; however, his true enjoyment and passion was his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“How blessed are we having someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Surviving are his daughters Vicki Marie (Doug) Lawrence of Columbia, Susan Marie Coulson of Coulterville and Ann Marie Wise of Marissa; grandchildren: Jason (Pauline) Elfrink of Dupo, Amanda (Andrew) Schaefer of Columbia, Bradley (Lori) Weis, Sheila (Billy) Cometto, Melissa (Grason) Little all of Coulterville, Michael Wise Jr. of Fairview Heights, and Maxwell (Justin) Heitzmann-Wise of Warrensburg, Mo.; great grandchildren Taylor, Clayton, Ellie, Isabella, Reese, Ty, Mia, Katelyn, Jacey, Hayley, Anthony Jason, Jenna, Emma, Katie, Emily, Austin, Chase and Parker; sister-in-law Catherine Leisure, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews,; along with many friends and neighbors.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy J Bandy and a son-in-law Timothy Coulson.

“Goodbye may seem forever. Farewell is like the end, but in our hearts is the memory and there you will always be.”

A private graveside service will be held at Coulterville Cemetery.