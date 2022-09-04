Cleta ‘Evelyn’ Trexler | Obituary

Cleta “Evelyn” Trexler, 92, of Columbia, died Sept. 3, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis. She was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Perks, daughter of the late Charley A. and Della C. (nee Sheffer) Duckworth. She was married to Roy L. Trexler, who survives her. They were married June 12, 1946, in Perks.

Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia. She was a loving mother, an amazing cook and an impeccable homemaker. Her family was her greatest joy.

Also surviving are her sons Garry R. (Kathie) Trexler of Franklin, Tenn., and Clyde D. (Becky) Trexler of Columbia; grandchildren Leslie C. (John) Hooper, Nathan R. (Stacy) Trexler, Adam ‘AJ’ (Ginny) Trexler and Justin A. (Gisela) Trexler; nine great-grandchildren, along with other dear relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings Herman, Grace and Juanita.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6, at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Sept. 7 at First Baptist Church, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the First Baptist Church – Columbia Building Fund.