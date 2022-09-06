Edgar A. Krebel | Obituary

Edgar Alvin Krebel, 87, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Fults, died Aug. 2022.

Eddie to his family, Ed to his wife, Dad to his kids, Grandpa to their kids, and Great G’pa to four precious babies. He was tall as an oak, and as strong as its roots. Roots that reached back to Feb. 3, 1935, when he came into the world in his family home near Fults.

He grew up on his family’s farm where plains stretched far and wide, full of crops and cows, tractors and his Krebel and Kohnz families. His childhood was marked by fresh home baked bread, frost covered blankets in the attic with his brother in the winter, and the daily clock work of working the farm with his brother and sisters.

Ed left the plains of Illinois behind in January of 1955 for the desert and mountains of El Paso, Texas, where he was stationed in the United States Air Force. He didn’t take to the skies, but he served the land until his honorable discharge in 1958. In that time, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Lopez, a nursing student that he first saw playing softball. One blind date and a few visits later, they fell in love and married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bisbee, Arizona in February of 1958.

In 1959, Ed and Dorothy celebrated the birth of their first child, Gayle Ann Krebel. Two years of cuddles and diapers later, they met their second child and only son, Steven Robert Krebel, in 1961. Ed worked in the Lavender Pit mines of Bisbee for two years until starting college at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering in 1964, a field which kept him and his family in the desert for a few more years before moving to Oroville, Calif., as a small family of four where he worked with the state’s department of water resources helping to build the Oroville Dam.

When he completed his work, the family moved to St. Louis for a position in sales for Granco before one more hop, skip, and a jump to the Lone Star State of Texas in 1969. They celebrated the birth of their third and final child, Deanna Marie Krebel, in 1974. Ed worked as a sales representative for a number of companies: Granco, Hilti Tools and retired from Wheeling-Pitsburgh Steel.

His impressive career was only surpassed by his ability to pack a car for the many family road trips that happened over summer to the Illinois farm and Christmas holiday trips back to Bisbee. Ed was at the wheel, with his trusty CB radio to keep track of the traffic, always clicking in with his handle, “Rusty Bucket.”

When he wasn’t on the road, he coached his son in baseball, taught his daughters how to back into a long driveway and parallel park. He also enjoyed a good Texas Ranger baseball game engaging in friendly conversation with the people he happened across, edging the lawn into tip top shape, and flying the flag of the red, white, and blue from his house for all to see. But his true passion was his family.

Being together with his family was a precious treasure that Ed kept within his big heart. Whether it was watching his oldest daughter fly a plane, throwing a baseball with his son, or clapping at his youngest daughter’s high school drill team routines, he loved his family with an unconditional grit. He supported his wife Dorothy during her recovery from a stroke, becoming her right hand when she couldn’t use it anymore. His family grew as he watched each child find their own love and new life.

He greeted his ten grandchildren, Tamsen, Ian, Hunter, Hannah, Heather, Ryan, Halle, Holly, Maddie Grace and Brooklyn and most recently held his four great grandchildren, Lily, Madden, Clara and Nolan.

Ed was the stronghold oak of the family. He ran into the fall leaves with his grandchildren, he helped them climb up his legs and flip over, he tossed balls to them as they jumped from the diving board into the backyard pool. Edgar read the newspaper while holding a grandchild, he barbecued while talking to his son and sons-in-law. And each day, he cherished the memories of his family and lovely wife.

Ed always had a toothpick between his teeth, and he wore plaid button-ups that were soft and comforting for any grandchild looking for a hug. He loved listening to country and western music with steel guitars playing. He was a fierce player when it came to cards, teaching his grandchildren double solitaire and Oh Hell as they grew up. When the game wasn’t going in his favor, similar to his own father, he would give a single fist knock on the table along with a low growl before placing down his cards with a complacency befitting of a man as strong and loving as he was.

Ed and Dorothy eventually moved from their home in Dallas to Phoenix, Ariz., closer to their oldest daughter Gayle. They were visited by their family and friends, and eventually by their great-grandchildren.

Through 87 years of life, Edgar never lost his heart, smile or ability to let us all know we were loved. He would hug his children and grandchildren, go for walks in the desert with the family dog and still play a good hand of cards.

He spent his last days with his family and left this world with his wife Dorothy holding his hand on August 22, 2022. Edgar Alvin Krebel built a family that will always remember his calm smile, his gentle nature, and his big heart.

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Edgar is survived by his siblings Arthur Krebel, Ardelle Restoff and Roselyn Matthews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar S. and Veronica M. Krebel and sister Maryann Krebel.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, Phoenix, Ariz.

A funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home.

A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at phoenixmemorialmortuary.com.