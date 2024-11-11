William W. Stueve | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 11, 2024

William Wayne “Bill” Stueve, 71, of Waterloo, died Nov. 10, 2024, in O’Fallon. He was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Chester.

Bill was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church-Waterloo and was an avid golfer at Mystic Oak.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Stueve (nee Limestall); children Jamie (Derek) Vadnal and Sean Stueve; grandchildren Anastasia and Asher Vadnal; brothers Robert (Cindy) Stueve and James Stueve; sister Ruth (Matt) Mason; brother-in-law Scott (Karen) Limestall; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester W. and Rudelle Mae (nee Runge) Stueve; daughter Stacy Ann Stueve; and sister-in-law Linda Limestall.

Visitation is 4-8 Nov. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will immediately be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church-Waterloo; Down’s Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis; or Shriners Hospital.

Republic-Times

