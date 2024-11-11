Luann R. Walsh | Obituary

Luann R. Walsh (nee Brandt), 67, of Waterloo, died Nov. 10, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 9, 1957, in Red Bud.

Luann was a member of St. Patrick Church in Tipton. She was owner of Walsh’s Inn and was Deputy Clerk in the Monroe County Circuit Clerks Office.

She is survived by her husband Dale Walsh; children Brad (Ali) Buettner, Randy Buettner and Kevin Buettner; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Blake Buettner and Ryan and Miranda Buettner; brother Lee Brandt; uncle Ray (Gladys) Theile; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kathleen (Denis) Fahey, Margaret Wilson, Mariella Walsh, Theresa (Albert) Watters, Marilynn (Donald) Roever, James (Vicki) Walsh, and Cindy Gravagna; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; great-great-nephews; and cousins.

Luann is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Dorothy (nee Theile) Brandt; brothers and sisters Lloyd Brandt, Louise Roseman and Lynn Rodenberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Catherine Walsh; brothers-in-law Michael Walsh and Anthony Gravagna; aunts; and uncles.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at St. Patrick Catholic Church-Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery-Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick’s Church – Tipton; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church – Red Bud; or donor’s choice.