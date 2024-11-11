Eugene O. Prange | Obituary

Eugene “Gene” O. Prange, 80, of Prairie du Rocher, died Nov. 9, 2024, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born to the late Oliver and Jacqueline (nee Aubuchon) Prange on Sept. 26, 1944, in Red Bud.

Gene was a farmer and co-owned the family dairy farm.

He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 622 in Prairie du Rocher for over 50 years and was a past commander. Gene was a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau and the Monroe County Cattleman Association. He was proud of his Centennial Farm plaque.

Gene was an Army Veteran.

He is survived by his fiancee Ruth Pope (nee Andres) and family friend and farmhand Lynden Prange. Gene was a fatherly figure to Rayette Cory, Wade Fults, Lara (Jason) Pope-Griffith, Joseph (Amanda) Pope and Veronica Pope. He was also survived by his sisters Sue (Bill) Kunkel, Betty (Dave) Gross, Gail (Marvin) Roy and Tammy (Marty Stempel) Dixon; grandchildren Savannah, Jessica, Alyssa, Lindsay, Steven (Laurin), Damion, Zeke, Korben, Mackenzie, Jackson and Aubrey; great-grandchildren Gabe and Colton; nieces and nephews Bonnie (Brian) Kelley, Natalie (Mike) Jones, Scott (Kimberly) Gross, Roger (Carrie) Gross, Teresa (Tyler) Buchheit, Justin (Cassie) Roy, John Dixon and Sarah (Jeremiah) Gloria; many cousins; and farm friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Terry Grebing officiating.

Interment will be at Gilbert Cemetery, Ames.

Memorials may be made to: the Gilbert Cemetery Fund; donor’s choice; or family choice.