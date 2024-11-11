Lori L. Collmeyer | Obituary

Lori L. Collmeyer (nee Pryor), 45, of Waterloo, died Nov. 10, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 12, 1979, in Vandalia.

She was a member of Immaunel Lutheran Church – Waterloo and worked for Perandoe School District.

She is survived by her husband Matthew Collmeyer; children Jensyn Collmeyer, Avery Collmeyer and Reece Collmeyer; mother Cynthia Pryor (nee Tkach); brother Chad Pryor (Beata Wasilewski); aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lori is preceded in death by her father Harold S. Pryor.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10-11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Brian Downs officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to her children’s college fund.