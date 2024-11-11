LaVerne M. Sauer | Obituary

LaVerne M. Sauer (nee Fiebiger), 91, of Fults, died on Nov. 7, 2024. She was born to the late Edwin and Caroline (nee Bangert) Fiebiger on Aug. 23, 1933, in St. Louis. She was the wife of the late Charles Sauer, sister of the late Carol Fiebiger and the late Edwin Fiebiger.

LaVerne enjoyed traveling and was an avid sports fan for her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren and the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a life member of St. Ann Sodality, 50-plus year member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, square dance member of Melody Squares and Rafter Rockers, Post president of U.E. Auxiliary, 60-plus year member of Western Catholic Union, member of St. Bernadette 50-plus Club, member of The Jewels Bowling League, an alumni and life member of St. Elizabeth Academy Class of 1951 and retreatant of King’s House for 20-plus years.

She is survived by her children Suzanne (the late Ron) Schultheis, Thomas (Joan) Sauer, Daniel (the late Sandi) Sauer and Lynne Clark; sister-in law Joyce Geraghty; grandchildren Leanne (James) Arnold, Andrea (JP) Childers, Amy (Ben) Herbert, Stephen (Erica) Sauer, David (Danielle) Sauer, Dan Sauer Jr. (Samantha), Rachel (Holly Wasson) Sauer, Sarah Clark (Martin) and Maggie Clark (Tyler); great-granddaughters to Caroline and Claire Arnold, Will and Adelyn Childers, Audri, Allyson, Camden, Eden, Florence, Joelle, Virginia and Scottie Sue Sauer, Grayson and Callie, and Dean Wasson-Sauer; great-aunt, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was [receded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, sibling in-laws, son-in law, daughter in-law and infant son Charles Jr.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Kutis Funeral Home, Lemay Ferry at Butler Hill, St. Louis, and 8 a.m. until departure to church.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Francis of Assisi, Telegraph Road, St. Louis.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Masses or donations in LaVerne’s memory may be made to: St. Francis of Assisi; Ss. Peter & Paul, Waterloo; King’s House at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows.