Dianne E. Buettner | Obituary

Dianne E. Buettner, 87, of Waterloo, died Nov. 7, 2024, in Red Bud. She was born Oct. 31, 1937, in Wartburg.

She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg, Saturday and Sunday school teacher, Board of Education, Ladies Aid, served as secretary, AAL secretary and president, graduated from SIU – Carbondale in 1960, taught kindergarten in Steger (five years), Lutherbrook (four years) and Columbia Elementary (30 years), enjoyed playing puzzles and was an avid NASCAR fan.

She is survived by her sisters Bernice Fuller and Barbara Goldschmidt; sister-in-law Bernell Buettner; family Wendy, Leah, John and Emma Maag; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Stella (nee Goodell) Buettner; sister Dorothy (Maurice) Muench; brothers Donald and Lloyd (Barbara) Buettner, and brother-in-law Howard Goldschmidt.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery – Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Lutheran Bible Translators; or Lutheran Blind Mission.