Linda M. Howell | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 6, 2024

Linda M. Howell, 60, of Waterloo, died Nov. 5, 2024, in Belleville. She was born Sept.2, 1964, in Belleville.

Linda was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo. She loved to read and visit with family.

She is survived by her brother Joseph Howell; sister Marianne Moellering; nieces and nephews Betty (Scott) Dillow, Joey (Amanda) Howell, Clifford (Veronica) Moellering, Amy (Tom) Hall and Brittni (Nick) Belcher; six great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hershel Rosco and Ann (nee Fieser) Howell.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7 and 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

James H. Schneider | Obituary

November 5, 2024

Harry B. Steingrubey | Obituary

November 4, 2024

David L. Sondag | Obituary

November 1, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web