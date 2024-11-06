Linda M. Howell | Obituary

Linda M. Howell, 60, of Waterloo, died Nov. 5, 2024, in Belleville. She was born Sept.2, 1964, in Belleville.

Linda was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo. She loved to read and visit with family.

She is survived by her brother Joseph Howell; sister Marianne Moellering; nieces and nephews Betty (Scott) Dillow, Joey (Amanda) Howell, Clifford (Veronica) Moellering, Amy (Tom) Hall and Brittni (Nick) Belcher; six great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hershel Rosco and Ann (nee Fieser) Howell.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7 and 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.