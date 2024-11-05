James H. Schneider | Obituary

James H. Schneider, 74, of Red Bud, died Nov. 5, 2024, in Columbia. He was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Red Bud.

James was an avid hunter and fisherman, barrel racer and retired from Golden Dipt in Millstadt.

He is survived by his children Lisa (Eddie) Kimme, Kim (Gene) Otten and Tim (April) Eichenseer; grandchildren Austin Guettermann (Taylor), Jessica (Russ) Brafford, Zachary Kimme, Nicolas (Nickie) Otten, Emma Otten (Jimmy), Braden Eichenseer, Corbin Eichenseer and Raylan Eichenseer; great-grandchildren Shea Brafford, Evie Brafford, Ruby Kimme, Cheyanne Kelley, Russell Brafford and Alivia Otten; sisters Linda Ford, Carol (Mike) Raeber, Brenda Nuernberger and Donna Kearns (Bobbie); brothers Wayne (Kate) Schneider, John (Donna) Schneider and Paul Schneider; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents William L. and Marion Lois (nee Easton) Schneider; brother David Schneider; and daughter Jennifer Schneider.

Visitation 9-11 a.m. Nov. 11 at St. Paul United Church of Christ-Floraville in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery-Floraville in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.