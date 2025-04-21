Donald R. Sutter | Obituary

Republic-Times- April 21, 2025

Donald Richard Sutter, 88, of Columbia, died April 20, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Centerville Township.

Donald retired from Bel-O Heating and Cooling in Belleville. He was an Honorary Fireman for the Columbia Fire Department.

He is survived by his children Donald J. (Dawn) Sutter and Christina (Keith) Nabers; grandchildren Chelsea (Brad) Wild, Abbey Sutter (Jake Bothe), Amanda (Jordan) Burdg and Ryan Nabers (April Thomason); great-grandchildren Olivia Woodcock, Ava Burdg, Henry Nabers and Hayes Wild; sister-in-law Rose Sutter; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Sutter (nee Sandlin); parents Louis and Christina (nee Kurtz) Sutter; and brothers and sisters Alma (Al) Tebow, Thelma (Robert K.) Zimmerman, Betty Ann (Earl) Stahlheber and Herbert Sutter.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to House of Neighborly Service.

