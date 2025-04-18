Harry A. Marquardt | Obituary

Republic-Times- April 18, 2025

Harry A. Marquardt, 80, of Waterloo, died April 17, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 10, 1945, in Prairie du Rocher.

He is survived by his daughters Christine (Tim) Roy and Kelly (Matt) Todd; grandchildren Dylan Roy (Trysta Guebert), Devin Roy, Matthew (Alexandra) Todd and Benjamin Todd; great-grandson Dakota Roy; sisters and brothers Jane Thien, Joyce (Joe) Lindsey, Velma (Darrell) Mueth, Judy Stirnamann and Larry (Debbie) Marquardt; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; and nephews. 

Harry is preceded in death by his wife Elaine Marquardt (nee Cowell); parents Anton and Dorothy (nee Harbaugh) Marquardt; and brothers and sisters Paul Marquardt, Arthur Marquardt, Ralph Marquardt, Ethel Bufalo, and Alice Zapf.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 22 and 9-10 a.m. April 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation April 23 at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

