Donald E. Whelan | Obituary

Donald E. Whelan Sr., 80, of Evansille, died April 13, 2025, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

He was born to the late Edward G. and Lucille A. (nee Johanning) Whelan on Nov. 2, 1944, in Red Bud.

Donald married Janet Caroline Burmester on Sept. 25, 1965, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bud (Prairie); she preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2018.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Whelan Brothers Construction for over 35 years. After his retirement, he worked at Ruma Convent for over 5 years until it closed. He also farmed throughout his life.

Donald was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Evansville, where he was very active and served as an elder and trustee. He and Janet felt very strongly about Christian education. They were instrumental in building Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, where they spent many hours helping with planning, building and fundraising.

Donald enjoyed helping others and volunteering his time, from church to lunch stands to Special Olympics and hosting special needs day camps at their farm. He was known as “the fixer,” and there wasn’t much his wife dreamt up that he couldn’t make happen. From costumes to building Noah’s Ark and a fiery furnace for plays, he would make it happen.

Donald enjoyed camping, nature, and bluegrass festivals. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids, piddling in the shed and sitting on the front porch with his furry friends, enjoying his music and watching the sunset.

He is survived by his children Dwayne (Karen) Whelan, Douglas (Nancy) Whelan and Delana Whelan, grandchildren Gavin Braun, Merideth Whelan, William Whelan, Benjamin Whelan, Derek Whelan, Julia Whelan and Jenna Whelan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and griends

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sons Darrick Whelan and Donald “Donnie” E. Whelan Jr. and brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Gerladine “Geri” Whelan.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 21and 10-11a.m. April 22at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Evansville.

A funeral service will follow visitation April 22 at the church with Rev. Randy Fischer officiating.

Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Evansville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or family wishes.

Arrangements are with Pechacek Funeral Homes, Evansville.