Gerald X. Melliere | Obituary

Gerald “Jerry” Xavier Melliere, 85, of Prairie du Rocher, died April 14, 2025, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

He was born to the late Xavier Francis and Christine (nee Hoffmann) Melliere on Aug.17, 1939, in Prairie du Rocher.

Jerry married Judith “Judy” V. Garleb on Aug. 4, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2005.

He has been a lifelong farmer and a Randolph County Farm Bureau member.

Jerry was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault. He was very active in his church and served on the cemetery committee and was an usher, elder, trustee and money counter over the years.

Jerry had been in the bowling league at V.F.W. in Red Bud and also played men’s softball. He enjoyed tractor pulls and collecting model trains and tractors. He also looked forward to the purple Martin birds returning to the area each year.

He is survived by his children Suzanne (Mark) Wilson of Prairie du Rocher, Sandra (Mark) Ottoson of Waterloo and Roger (Christina) Melliere of Prairie du Rocher; sister Joy (Bob) Stafford of Florissant, Mo.; brother Ronald (Jeanette) Melliere of Modoc; brother-in-law Delbert Kueker of Prairie du Rocher; sisters-in-law Pat Garleb of Valmeyer and Donna Garleb of French Village, Mo.; grandchildren Cynthia Wilson, Tiffany (Andrew) Stellhorn, Kenneth (Samantha) Wilson, Andrew Ottoson, Ashley Ottoson, Cassidy (Kyle) Cowell and Austin Melliere (Nadia Bowling); great-grandchildren Cailyn Wilson, Abby and Ellie Stellhorn, Kade Cowell, Isabella Wilson and Xavier Melliere; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Fay Kueker adn brothers-in-law: August Garleb, Leroy Garleb and Louis Biernbaum

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon April 18 at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Renault.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Royal Boeder officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.

Memorials may be made to: the Alzheimer Association or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault

Arrangements are with Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.