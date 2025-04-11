Merle L. Wischmeier | Obituary

Merle L. Wischmeier, 88, of Waterloo, died April 10, 2025, in Columbia. She was born April 29, 1936, in Waterloo.

Merle was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Monroe County History Museum, St. Paul’s Choir, Friends of Morrison-Talbott Library, and Peterstown House. She was a Sunday School teacher, Avon lady and caretaker for “Pop.” Merle loved her antiques, shopping and lunching with friends and cousins.

She is survived by her nephew and nieces Craig (Tonya) Steele, Terri Hargis and Jan Toon; great-nephews and nieces Kyle (Jen) Steele, Cole Hargis, Jill (Don) Helfrich, Jenna Dunn and Jamie Canman; and five great-great-nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her mother Lydia (nee Schewe) and stepfather Clarence Stoner; father Edwin Wischmeier; sister Arlou (Donald) Steele; and nephew James “Gary” Toon.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. April 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Ron Schewe officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Fund.