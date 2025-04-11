Tony G. Esker | Obituary

Tony Gene Esker, 47, of Prairie du Rocher, died April 6, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 4, 1978, in Lawton, Okla.

He is survived by his children Kennadie Wild, Kadynce Wild, Geralyn Sheridan and Wren Esker; father Eugene H. Esker; sisters Susan (Roger Melching) Huebner and Barbie (Gene Mund) Esker; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Tony is preceded in death by his mother Gisela Esker (nee Urlaub).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tony gave the gift of life through organ donation.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Human Support Services, Waterloo.