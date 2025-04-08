Numon S. ‘Pete’ Posey | Obituary

Screenshot

Numon S. “Pete” Posey, 94, of Waterloo, graduated to his heavenly home on April 7, 2025. He was born Feb. 11, 1931, in Tuscumbia, Ala.

Pete was the second oldest of 13 children. He left his home in Alabama at the age of 16 to start a new chapter in his life in St. Louis. It wasn’t long before he met the love of his life, Jeannie. Her father pastored the First Pentecostal Church in Waterloo, and in order to date her he was required to attend their church.

His future father-in-law soon appointed him to the position of song leader, which he continued for the next 45 years. He was accompanied all those years by his wife Jeannie, who was the church pianist. During those years, he also served in many different areas of the church, as his life centered around serving others.

During the last 14years he was a member of Life Community Church, where is was involved in different ministries. He impacted many lives.

Pete was a self taught carpenter who built five family homes. He also played a large part in building New Life Church. During this time he also worked a full time job at Alton & Southern Railroad, where he retired after 37 years of service.

In his spare time and after retiring, he enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading and eating dessert. The man definitely had a sweet tooth. He was always helping family and friends with various building projects and anything else they needed as he truly thrived on helping others.

Our dad was the most awesome father and loving grandfather, a friend to anyone in need. He loved God and loved people, served God and served people all the days of his life.

He truly led by example and was our hero!

He is survived by his second wife Alma Posey (nee Williams); daughters Pamela (Gary) Margalski, Dawn (Thomas) Harris and Jill (David) Nance; daughter-in-law Michelle Posey; bonus daughters Pam (Mark) Alexander and Sherrie (Mike) Pearse; grandchildren Jason Rey, Jerod (Erin) Posey, Jamie (Manuel) Rivera, Brittany (Tyler) Miller, Adam (Dana) Harris, Bethany (Ben) Muehleisen, Lindsay Harris, Mariah (John) Silvestry, Sererna (Adam) Honaker, David (Sandi) Nance, Shanon (Juan) Mercado, Dana Alexander, Nickolas (Rachel) Alexander, Virgil Noah, Lucas Pearse and Chelsea (Jon) Greene; great-grandchildren; brother Raymond Posey; sisters Dessie Prince and Josey Posey Guebert; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Leona Jean Posey (nee Bazzel); son Bruce A. Posey; parents John W. and Susie (nee Pounders) Posey; brothers Freeman, Leeman, Truman, Butch and Bill Posey; and sisters Ernestine Myhan, Glenda Byrd, Ilene Vandiver and Linda Sue Wayland.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. April 11, 2025 at New Life Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.