Dennie Beiermann | Obituary

Dennis “Denny” Beiermann, 72 of Stillwater, Minn., died March 25,2025.

Dennis was born in Jerseyville and grew up in Columbia, where he graduated from Quincy College. He started his teaching career after college, but soon returned to obtain his Master’s Degree in music education at the University of Illinois. After his graduation, he returned to teaching in Springfield, where he met the love of his life Denise. The two met through their mutual love of music, a love that was nurtured throughout their lives together.

Once married, the two moved to St. Charles, Ill., and began the journey of starting a family with their first child Jesse. The family unit was completed just five years later with twin boys Brett and Gene. After 37 years of teaching in the St. Charles area, Dennis retired and relocated with Denise to Stillwater, Minn. in order to be by their grandchildren.

Dennis had a love of the arts and was a talented musician himself, primarily on the piano and organ. Dennis shared his passion for music as a music educator throughout his career. He was a great dad, wonderful husband, loved cooking, skiing and biking. He was thoroughly involved in kid’s lives/interests, and had a knack for puns and wordplay.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise; children Jesse Allen, Brett Alfred (Chelsea) and Eugene Andrew (Courtney); grandchildren Chloe, Vincent, Aubrey, Ava and Alex; siblings Mary Kay Beiermann, Judy(John) Jacobsen, and Roger Beiermann; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Stan.

Visitation was April 6 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Stillwater, Minn.

A funeral service followed visitation at the church.

A celebration was held at The Mad Capper will follow the service. Memorials are preferred to the Donor’s choice of charity.