Michael D. Robinson | Obituary

Michael Dwayne Robinson, 68, of Sparta; born on July 5, 1956, in Red Bud, the son of Leslie and Ethel (nee, Alms) Robinson died, April 1, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was a master mechanic that could fix any kind of small engine problem. At one time, he owned a small engine repair shop called Mike’s Small Engine Repair. Mike may have been handy in the shop, but he was even more impressive at shooting pool. He also enjoyed roller skating, fishing, and hunting. Mike enjoyed the company of his beloved dog and the love from his family.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Kathy (nee, Nuaman) Robinson, whom he married in April of 2018; sons Leslie “Les” (Kendra Hemmings) Robinson of Sparta and Jeffrey Robinson of Centralia; grandchild Aiden Robinson; step- grandchildren Grayson and Colton Hemmings; sister Barbara Brown of Sparta; and sister-in-law Jane Robinson of Las Vegas, Nev.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Patricia Salto and brother Terry Robinson.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.n. to 1 p.m. April 6 at Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church.

A committal services will take place at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.heilschuessler.com.