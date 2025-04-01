Kerry G. Davis. | Obituary

Kerry Gene Davis, 63, was born on Oct. 12, 1961, to Carolyn and Gene Davis. Kerry passed away on Feb. 15, 2025, in Waynesburg, Pa.

Kerry was employed by Butch and Shirley Beltz for 40 years. Kerry was a great photographer of wildlife. He belonged to the Landmark Baptist Church in Waynesburg, Pa., and was a member of the Waynesburg Eagles.

While living in Waterloo, Kerry volunteered at the food pantry operated by the Hope Church. Kerry was a kind hearted person, nice to everyone and never said anything negative about anyone. He was great at trivia and loved to play bingo, work puzzles, fish and play games on the computer.

Kerry is survived by: sisters and brothers Trisha Davis (Karl Reeves), Tiffany (Monty) Williams, Sandy (James) Honeycutt, Jason (Michelle) Braun, Charmaine (Tim) Mouser, Michael Davis, Crystal Davis, Charlotte Davis (Alan Perrin) and Norma Davis; step-dad Bruce Braun; aunts and uncles Annette (David) DeBourge, Kathi (Rich) Trent, Anna Juelfs, Carol Madden and Mike Riley; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Kerry was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Madden Braun, dad Norman Gene Davis; stepmother Linda Davis; brother Dale Prange; sister Laura Hall; best friend Barb Wilson; grandparents Joseph and Helen Madden and Ollie and Norman (Slim) Davis; aunts and uncles Ray McDonald, Nancy Riley and Richard Madden; and cousin Angie Madden.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. until time of service April 5 at Zion Evangelical Church, Millstadt.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the church.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.