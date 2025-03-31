Raymond C. Rodenberg | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 31, 2025

Raymond Charles Rodenberg, 97, of Waterloo, died March 28, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 5, 1927.

He is survived by his wife June Rodenberg (nee Williams), who he married Oct. 18, 1947; daughter-in-law Nancy Rodenberg; grandchildren Clint (Deanna) Rodenberg and Quinn (Mallory) Rodenberg; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Dexter, Briggs and Maeve Rodenberg; sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his children Dennis Rodenberg and Vicki Rodenberg, sisters Vera Schultheis and Virginia Steibel and brother Delbert Rodenberg.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

