Hannah D. Ruez | Obituary

Hannah Dorothy Ruez, 30, of Ruma, died and went home to her Savior Jesus’ arms on March 26, 2025, as a result of a tragic auto accident.

Hannah loved her job at Miller’s Meat Market in Red Bud and getting to know so many people. She was a graduate of Red Bud High School, but did attend Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School for a short period. She was active in volleyball and school plays. Hannah also enjoyed cooking.

Hannah will be deeply missed by so many of her friends and co-workers as well as her family and her two sons.

Hannah was the beloved daughter of Kimberly Schremp of Waterloo and Brian Ruez of of Ruma. She is also survived by her sons, Colton Glen Roscow, 7, and Frankie Key Jr., 5 months; special friend Frankie Key Sr.; grandmother, Dorothy Ruez of Ruma; grandparents Robert and Willa Mae Prange of Waterloo; and aunts Annette Carson and Dawn Ruez of St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Earl Ruez.

Visitation is 3-4 p.m. for immediate family and 4-7 p.m. for guests and friends April 8 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home.

Any donations to offset funeral expenses can be made out to either Brian Ruez or Kimberly Schremp. A GoFundMe account has also been set up.