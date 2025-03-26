Charles E. Sattler | Obituary

Charles Edmond Sattler, 89, affectionately known as Chuck, was born on Nov. 28, 1935, in the small town of Lemmon, S.D. He embarked on a life filled with purpose, commitment and love, dedicating himself to family, career, and his many interests until his passing on March 23, 2025, in St. Peters, Mo. Surrounded by his loving family, Chuck departed this world with the same grace and resilience that marked his life.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Northern State Teacher’s College in Aberdeen, S.D., in 1960. Chuck served honorably in the United States Army before transitioning to the Army National Guard of South Dakota, where he completed his military service in 1960.

His commitment to his country carried forward into a distinguished career with the United States government, where he devoted 28 years to the Civil Service Commission. As a talented cartographer and computer programmer, Chuck contributed significantly at the Defense Mapping Agency – Aerospace Center in St. Louis and later at the Air Force Combat Climatology Center at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, from which he retired in 1995.

Chuck was a man of strong convictions and a steadfast provider, whose loyalty and trustworthiness were the cornerstones of his character. He loved his family dearly, and although he often expressed his care stoically, his actions spoke volumes.

He found joy in simple pleasures, whether it was cutting out newspaper clippings for his daughters, discussing wildlife with them, or being present during challenging moments in their lives.

His daughters Dr. Samantha (Baher Sultan) Sattler and Marilyn (Fred) Vaught remember him with immense gratitude and love, as do his grandchildren Nicholas (Mackenzie) Vaught and Candace (Nick Hayes) Counts and his great-grandchildren Emily Counts, Lauren Counts and Jack Vaught.

Beyond the confines of his professional life, Chuck had a rich tapestry of hobbies and interests. He was an avid golfer, a passionate lover of animals and nature and cherished the companionship of his cats. He was also a devoted Kansas basketball fan. The serene beauty of his property in Waterloo brought him joy, and he delighted in moments spent at the casino, embracing life with enthusiasm.

Chuck’s proudest accomplishments included marrying the love of his life Lorraine in 1964 and nurturing a close-knit family that was his greatest treasure.

He is predeceased by his dear wife Lorraine, his beloved parents, Edmond and Nadine Sattler and his sister Norma Jean Fisher. Each left an indelible mark on his heart, and their memories added depth to his wise spirit.

As we remember Chuck, we celebrate the legacy of a remarkable man whose unwavering dedication to his family and his country shaped the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

He will be missed deeply, yet his memory will continue to inspire and guide his loved ones. Rest in peace, dear Chuck; your love remains a guiding light in our lives.