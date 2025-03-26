Kenneth W. Wenkel | Obituary

Kenneth W. Wenkel, 95, of Waterloo, born Sept. 7, 1929, in Columbia, died peacefully at his residence on March 22, 2025.

Kenneth and his wife Delores worked their family farm in Columbia, where they had several thousand laying hens and ducks. They also grew vegetables and flowers.

He loved to go Polka dancing with his wife. Ken was a lifelong member of the Fair Board Association and the Monroe County Farm Bureau.

Surviving are his daughter Janice (Gene) Blandford of Waterloo; sister-in-law Rosetta Wenkel of Columbia; niece Kim (Floyd) Zoellers of Millstadt; nephew Gary (Sue) Wenkel of Branson, Mo.; and his beloved dog, Susie.

He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 73 years, Delores Wenkel (nee Tebbenhoff); son Jim Wenkel; and parents Elmer and Dora (nee Reichert) Wenkel; and brother Carl Wenkel.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. April 3 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial at Miles Cemetery, Waterloo, Illinois will be held on April 4.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Strays of Waterloo.