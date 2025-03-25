Christy E. Klein-Lehr | Obituary

Christy E. Klein-Lehr (nee Kehrer), 85, of Millstadt, died March 23, 2025, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

Christy was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Paderborn, St. Michael’s Counsel of Catholic Women and St. James Counsel of Catholic Women, life member of Belleville and Millstadt Sister Cities, Home Extension since 1958, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, where she served as past president of the women’s committee, lifetime member of the Floraville Grange, the birthday club and various card clubs.

Surviving are her children Victor M. Klein Jr. (Nancy Lombardo), Kathleen A. (Mark) Blair and Dean S. (Mary Ann) Klein; step-children Linda Lehr (John Luechtfeld) and Lori (Kevin) Hennes; grandchildren, Travis (Vanessa) Schaller and Noah Klein; great-grandson Walter Colt Schaller; step-grandchildren Zach (Grace) Hennes, Jake (Kirsten) Hennes, Lexi Hennes, Cindy (Nathan) Nobe, Samantha (Collin) Thomas, Nicholas (Emilye) Lombardo, Christopher (Alison) Lombardo and Anthony (Paige) Lombardo; step-great grandchildren Wyatt Nobe, Wesley Nobe, Ruby Nobe, Raleigh Thomas and Wallis Thomas; brother Walter “Butch” (Nancy) Kehrer; sisters Patricia Irwin, Dianna (Steve) Taylor and Debra Kehrer; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Victor M. Klein Sr., whom she married on Aug. 1, 1957, and who died on Jan. 20, 1992; her second husband Albert F. “Al” Lehr Jr., whom she married on June 12, 2004 and who died on Jan. 18, 2025; daughter Annette M. Klein; and parents Wilbert W. and Annabelle “Pat” (nee Keister) Kehrer.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. March 30 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt and 9-10 a.m. March 31 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paderborn.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be at the St. Michaels’s Catholic Cemetery in Paderborn.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Paderborn; or Millstadt Senior Center, Millstadt. If you would like to order flowers, the family request that you order from Bliss Florist in Millstadt.