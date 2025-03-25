Maudie R. Crook | Obituary

Maudie Rae Crook (nee Roberts), 96, of Waterloo, died March 25, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Payette, Idaho.

Maudie was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe, RSVP Singing Choir, American Legion Auxiliary 581 and Zion Quilters.

She is survived by her children Terry (Kathy) Crook, Glenn (Pam) Crook and Carol (Kevin Burris) Valenzuela; daughter-in-law Linda Hoock; grandchildren Kim (Don) Larabell, Randy (June) Crook, Karen (Steve) Hill, Sherry Crook, Kevin (Shannon) Crook, Jesse Crook (fiancee Kacie Vogt), Curtis Crook, Justin (Princess) Lenhard, Robert (Kailleen) Valenzuela, Daniel (Krista) Valenzuela, Brian (Amanda) Crook, Scott (Samantha) Crook and Andrea (Troy) Lindauer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Bob Roberts; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin F. Crook; sons Steven (Shirley) Crook, David G. Crook and Richard (April) Crook; parents Edward Joshua and Charlotte Roberts; great- and great-great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters Hartley, Orville, Bessie, Ruth, Delpha and Edna.

Visitation is 9-10:45 a.m. March 28 at Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.