Barry May | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 25, 2025

Barry May, 69, died March 21, 2025. He was born on Oct. 19, 1955, in Red Bud. 

Barry enjoyed watching college basketball, fishing and playing jokes on his friends and family.  

He is survived by his son Matthew May; siblings  Susan (Randy) Rettberg, Jerry (Gina) May, Nancy (David) Nobbe, Lissa (John) Mudrick, Laura (Kermit) Constantine and Danny May; aunt Rosemary Nagel; darling ex-wife Jeannie May; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

 He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy J. and Norma May.  

He will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at a later date.

