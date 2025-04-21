Julia A. Schilling | Obituary

Julia A. “Julie” Schilling, nee Wagner, 63, of Waterloo, died April 20, 2025, in Belleville. She was born Jan. 6, 1962.

Julie was very compassionate and nurturing with an unforgettable sense of humor. She will always be admired for her courageous strength in her 7 year battle with cancer.

She was formerly a receptionist at Waterloo Animal Hospital for over 20 years. Julie was the proud “Mi Mi” of twin granddaughters and was excited to meet her third granddaughter due in September. Julie enjoyed Badge of Honor Jeep Trails and was a member of the Midwest Jeep Thing Club. She liked traveling, fishing and enjoyed the outdoors.

She is survived by her husband Roger Schilling, who she married Sept. 7, 1985; children Megan (Aaron) Gregson and Caleb Schilling; grandchildren Ella and Olivia Gregson; sisters and brothers Elaine Wagner, Nancy (Terry) Mueller, Steven Wagner and Sharon (Greg Dunning) Wagner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Steven K. and Marie (nee Hession) Wagner and niece Jessica Muniz.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to a college fund for Ella and Olivia Gregson.