Marie S. Wilfong | Obituary

Marie S. Wilfong, 94, of Chester, died April 20, 2025, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born to the late Edward and Ola Mae Carnahan on Feb. 25, 1931 in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Marie married Erwin Decker on Oct. 7, 1950; he preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 1975. She then married Dewey Wilfong on March 3, 1979 in Chester; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2017.

She had worked in the dietary department at Memorial Hospital in Chester for many years.

Marie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester. She was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Marie loved watching the hummingbirds and doting on her flowers.

She is survived by her children Janet (Jim) Straight of Chester and Larry (Deb) Decker of Waterloo; sister Brenda Ramsey of Chester; grandchildren Cory Straight, Josh (Misty) Straight, Dylan (Maggie) Straight, Adam (Jill) Eggemeyer, Emilie (Doug) Land, Travis Layman, Lauryn Layman, Sara Decker and Zack Decker; great-grandchildren Devin (Kayla Welge) Straight, Waylon Straight, Abigail Harrelson, Ayda, Myla and Henry Eggemeyer and Declan Land; and great-great grandchild Declan Straight.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Erwin Decker, second husband Dewey Wilfong; daughters Susan Layman and Karen Eggemeyer; brothers Edward, Jim, Eugene and Paul Carnahan; and sisters Evelyn Raley and Barbara Tiller.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. April 24 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Timothy Sims officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Chester.

Memorials may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Debt Fund.