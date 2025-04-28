Rick Jones | Obituary

Rick Jones, 61, of Madonnaville, died April 28, 2025.

Rick was a member of the Maeystown Sportsman’s Club and Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg.

He is survived by his wife Sue Jones, children Brandon (Lyndsey) Harris, Chelsea (Eric) Gould and Tyler Jones; grandchildren Caleb and Logan Harris. Gracelyn Jones, Maddox Harris and Dustin Connor and Elizabeth Gould; siblings Sandy (Tom) Bequette, Steve (Sue) Jones and Randy (Sheri) Jones; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by father Herschel Jones and parents Darlene and Marvin McKinney.

No funeral services will be held.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 3 p.m. May 24 at the Maeystown Sportsman’s Club. Join the family in celebrating the man he was.