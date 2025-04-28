Rick Jones | Obituary

Republic-Times- April 28, 2025

Rick Jones, 61, of Madonnaville, died April 28, 2025.

Rick was a member of the Maeystown Sportsman’s Club and Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg. 

He is survived by his wife Sue Jones, children Brandon (Lyndsey) Harris, Chelsea (Eric) Gould and Tyler Jones; grandchildren Caleb and Logan Harris. Gracelyn Jones, Maddox Harris and Dustin Connor and Elizabeth Gould; siblings Sandy (Tom) Bequette, Steve (Sue) Jones and Randy (Sheri) Jones; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by father Herschel Jones and parents Darlene and Marvin McKinney.

No funeral services will be held. 

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 3 p.m. May 24 at the Maeystown Sportsman’s Club. Join the family in celebrating the man he was.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Marie S. Wilfong | Obituary

April 21, 2025

Julia A. Schilling | Obituary

April 21, 2025

Donald R. Sutter | Obituary

April 21, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web