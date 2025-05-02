Donna M. Toenjes | Obituary

Donna M. Toenjes, 58 years of Nashville, died April 26, 2025, at Mercy Hospital, Creve Coeur, Mo. She was born Nov. 14, 1966, in Red Bud, to Eugene and Cecilia (nee Klein) Toenjes.

She loved anything that she could do outdoors, but especially enjoyed fishing. She mostly liked trying to catch catfish from the river because it was more challenging.

Surviving are her father Eugene Toenjes of Columbia; son Jordan Graves; siblings; Bob Toenjes (Darla), Kay Johnson (Joe), Jeannie Roedl, Carol Schilling (Neal) and Ann Luedeman (Ed); along with several other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Cecilia Toenjes.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place and a private service will be held at a later date.