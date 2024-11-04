Harry B. Steingrubey | Obituary

Harry B. Steingrubey, 99, of Maeystown, Oct. 28, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He was the oldest son of Harry F. and Thelma (nee Hall) Steingrubey and was born Sept. 25, 1925, in St. Louis. He graduated high school from East Alton-Wood River Community High School in 1943.

After high school, he enrolled in the Army Specialized Training Program at Michigan State College where he studied engineering. Upon completion of his studies on Jan. 1, 1944, he was dispatched to Ft. Benning, Ga., where he completed basic combat training, infantrymen school and an introductory and expedited airborne training.

He was transferred to Ft. Bragg, N.C., where he was attached to the 100th Infantry Division and deployed overseas where he fought in the Vosges Mountains of France. After the end of World War II, he participated in the Allied occupation of Germany until his return home in 1946.

He was the recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as the American Legion for many years.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Fayetteville, N.C., where he had met the love of his life Maxine and asked her to marry him. They were married on May 14, 1946, and returned to his family home in Fults.

Harry began working various jobs until he was hired as a junior executive for General Motors. This was the beginning of his illustrious accounting career which would take he and his family on a multi-state journey, moving to North Carolina, Georgia and back to Illinois.

When he finally “retired” to Maeystown, he was an active member of his church, serving on various committees and served on the Monroe County Board of Review for 13 years. He was very involved in politics and was a life member of the Republican National Committee, as well as holding a life membership of the Republican Presidential Task Force.

He was an excellent carpenter and enjoyed clearing and maintaining his land, which was pristine.

Harry is survived by his sisters, Bonnie, Patricia, Dorothy Kay, Peggy, brother, Frances and sister-in-law Dorothy. He is also survived by his sons, David and Harold and daughters, Roselinde, Jessica and Kathryn and son-in-law James Vance. He has 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry F. and Thelma; brothers Donald and Richard, spouse Maxine; and children Cynthia and Harry.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John UCC-Maeystown.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.