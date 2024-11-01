David L. Sondag | Obituary

David L. Sondag, 84, of Waterloo, died Oct. 31, 2024, in Columbia. He was born Oct. 10, 1940, to William T. and Berniece E. (nee Mueller) Sondag. He grew up in Valmeyer and was a lifelong resident of Monroe County.

David was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg and served on various church committees, also serving the community on the Monroe County Rescue Squad, Volunteer Valmeyer Firefighter for 10 years, Waterloo FFA alumni, retired from the Columbia Quarry, and a 50-plus year member of the Laborer Union. David was also a longtime lawn caretaker.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Carol Sondag (nee Steinsieck); children Stacy (Kirk) Brege and Curtis Sondag; step-grandchildren Megan (Morgan) Copeland, Chris Brege, and Nick Brege; step-great-grandchildren Samuel Copeland, Eliot Copeland and Stark Brege; many cousins, sister-in-law, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Myrtle Ann Frierdich.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Holy Cross Memorial Fund; Holy Cross Cemetery Fund; or donor’s choice.

Arrangements were with Quernheim Funeral Home