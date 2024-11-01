Verna O. Levery | Obituary

Verna O. Levery, 93, of Red Bud, died Oct. 30, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Arthur and Selma (nee Kloepper) Obst on May 15, 1931, in Horse Prairie.

Verna married Boniface Levery on June 26, 1954, in Evansville; he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1979.

She worked as a bookkeeper for 37 years at the Chevrolet dealer and Louie’s Auto Company in Red Bud. She also worked part-time in the cafeteria at Red Bud High School for 21 years.

Verna was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.

She always enjoyed traveling. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, including Hawaii. She also enjoyed touring Europe and Canada. Verna was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed watching the games.

She is survived by her daughters Susan Levery and Sheryl (Louis) Rehmer, both of Red Bud; grandchildren Paul (Breanna) Rehmer and Bonnie Myers; great-grandchildren Chase and Nora Myers and Amelia and Grace Rehmer; very special friend LeRoy Stamm of Red Bud; many nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Melba (Gene) Schmidt and brother Arlin (Marian) Obst.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9-10:45 a.m. Nov. 2 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer and Fr. Steven Pautler officiating.

Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to: the Alzheimer Association; or Randolph County Humane Society.